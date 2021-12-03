Rangers transfer news: 'Real good possibility' Van Bronckhorst will try to sign £6.3m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks there's a "real possibility" that Rangers revisit a move to sign Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman in January.

Rangers were linked with the 23-year-old in the summer but ended up being unsuccessful in their attempts to bring him to Glasgow.

But after the arrival of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, O'Rourke reckons that his connections with the Eredivisie could see the Gers try their luck for a second time.

What happened with Veerman this summer?

Following a brilliant individual season with Heerenveen, Veerman became one of Steven Gerrard's top targets as he looked to build on his title success in 2020-2021, especially with the prospect of Champions League football.

Veerman, valued at £6.3m by Transfermarket, was directly involved in 20 goals in all competitions last term, 17 of which came in the league as Heerenveen finished 12th in Eredivisie.

Such was his form, he caught the attention of Rangers, who were trying to seal a £7m deal – which would have made him their fourth highest arrival in their history – to bring him to Ibrox.

But the Dutch outfit wanted around £8.4m for his services and therefore Rangers 'admitted defeat' despite the midfielder telling his club that he wanted to leave.

However, with January round the corner, O'Rourke thinks that there's every chance Veerman will be on Van Bronckhorst's wish-list.

What did O'Rourke say about Veerman?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's a real good possibility that they will go back in for Joey Veerman.

"Giovanni Van Bronckhorst knows the Eredivisie inside out and he will know how good Joey Veerman is as well."

How does Veerman compare to Rangers' midfielders this season?

According to WhoScored, Veerman has been better than any other Rangers midfielder this season with a rating of 7.35, slightly of Joe Aribo (7.31).

He's scored twice in the league, bettered only by Aribo, who's got four, whilst he's laid on six assists, which is comfortably better than anyone in the Gers squad in midfield.

What makes it even more impressive is the fact that Heerenveen are currently tenth in the table and have scored just 17 goals this term, with Veerman directly involved in just under half (8), whilst Rangers have scored 34 goals and are clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Veerman has clearly relished the challenge of being a big fish in a small pond, which wouldn't necessarily be the case in Scotland. But stats alone, Rangers could certainly do with some of that in their squad.

