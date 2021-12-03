Southampton transfer news: Saints monitoring 16-goal sensation ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun journalist Tom Barclay has confirmed Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz is on the list of players that Southampton are interested in signing.

The Saints purchased Adam Armstrong from Blackburn during the summer transfer window after he scored 29 goals in all competitions for Rovers last term, with the 25-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at St Mary's.



And it now appears that Southampton have one eye on potentially bringing Armstrong's former team-mate down to the south coast.

What's the latest news involving Ben Brereton Diaz?

Eurosport recently revealed that a number of top flight sides have taken an interest in the Championship attacker, with Leeds, Burnley, Newcastle, Brighton and Southampton all named as clubs who have sent scouts to watch him in action.

The 22-year-old's current contract runs out at the end of the season, but Football League World claimed in September that Blackburn and Brereton Diaz were in talks over a new deal, and the Ewood Park outfit in fact have the option to trigger a twelve-month extension.

What has Tom Barclay said about Ben Brereton Diaz?

Journalist Barclay confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Brereton Diaz is on a list of players that Southampton are monitoring, but their interest isn't much greater than that at this stage.

Barclay told GMS: “I know that he is on their list of players that they’re monitoring, but it doesn’t really go any further than that. It’s not like they're set to pounce.”

What are Ben Brereton Diaz's stats?

Brereton Diaz has always been regarded as a talented youngster, having scored his first Nottingham Forest goal - an injury-time winner against Aston Villa - as a mere 18-year-old, before netting a penalty in a famous 4-2 FA Cup Third Round victory over Arsenal the following season.

Nonetheless, Brereton Diaz's form has reached new heights since featuring for Chile over the summer, first in World Cup qualifiers and then the Copa America.

Also more regularly occupying the centre-forward position, the 22-year-old has bagged 16 goals in 20 Championship appearances this term, while notching one assist. That's a massive jump on last term's return of seven league goals.

It took a 29-goal haul last season to convince Southampton to splash the cash on Armstrong, and his former Rovers team-mate is now converting at a similar rate.

If Brereton Diaz can keep it up for the whole campaign, it appears inevitable Premier League sides will try to prize him away from the Lancashire club ahead of next season.

Whether Southampton will be one of the primary suitors still remains to be seen.

