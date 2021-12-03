Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Carrick has officially decided to leave Manchester United following the team's 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night.

The Englishman will not resume his role at First Team Coach following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker manager.

It's a real shame for United and incoming interim boss, Ralf Rangnick.

Carrick worked wonders during his short spell as manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, guiding the team to a victory away at Villarreal, a draw versus Chelsea and a win over Arsenal.

But no supporter will begrudge his decision to leave after what's been a tumultuous few months at Old Trafford.

Carrick will always hold legendary status among the United faithful and he only enhanced that in his post-match interview with Amazon Prime immediately after news of his departure became public.

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal Reaction | Football Terrace

The 40-year-old, who was visibly emotional, showed his class throughout the entirety of the segment, with reporter Gabriel Clarke also doing a fantastic job given that the questions would all have been off-the-cuff.

Take a look at the interview in full here...

Video: Carrick's post-match interview after deciding to leave Man Utd

Michael, you're a top bloke.

United fans were understandably impressed with the interview and we've picked out some of the best reaction from them on Twitter for you to view below.

Man Utd fans react to Carrick's interview

In an official statement on United's official website, Carrick said about his unexpected exit: “My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

“However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

“I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan.”

Now it's time for the Rangnick era at United to commence, with Crystal Palace the new manager's first opponent on the weekend.

