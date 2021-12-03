Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bruno Fernandes was involved in a funny exchange with a fan while driving home after Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday.

The Portuguese midfielder scored United’s equaliser shortly before half-time to cancel out Emile Smith Rowe’s bizarre opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo then put the hosts 2-1 up at Old Trafford after the restart before Martin Odegaard levelled the scores minutes later.

However, Ronaldo earned three precious points for the Red Devils with an emphatic 70th-minute penalty.

United now find themselves seventh in the Premier League table after 14 matches, three points behind fourth-placed West Ham and 12 behind leaders Chelsea.

Michael Carrick announced his decision to leave the club following his third and final match as United’s interim manager.

Experienced German coach Ralf Rangnick will take charge of the team until the end of the season.

Fernandes, who leads by example on the pitch and flourishes when playing high-tempo football, is expected to be one of Rangnick’s key players.

The 27-year-old could once again establish his status as a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) must-have under Rangnick.

For now, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the player that you can’t afford to be without.

The Egyptian forward has more FPL points (146) than any other player this season - and by some distance. No other player has managed to break the 100-point mark so far this campaign.

But Fernandes wasn’t amused when a fan told him he’d been left out of his FPL team in favour of Liverpool’s No. 11.

Video: Bruno Fernandes's funny FPL exchange with fan

In a video that’s going viral on Twitter (uploaded by @ReallyFaud), the passenger of the car tells Bruno while driving: “I don’t have you in fantasy.”

Fernandes asks who he has instead.

The passenger replies: “Mohamed Salah all the way, man. I’m sorry, he takes up all my money!”

Bruno said: “Ohhh, nah!” before driving off.

The passenger pleads: “You saw him yesterday! You saw him yesterday! Come on, Bruno!”

But the Portuguese magician was long gone.

Watch the footage here:

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from social media:

The fan in question, meanwhile, tweeted: “I’m sorry, @B_Fernandes8, I’ll transfer you in right now.”

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News