Aston Villa latest news: 'Good signs' under Steven Gerrard for £25m star

Journalist Luke Hatfield has said that it's going to take time for Leon Bailey to adapt to Steven Gerrard's demands at Aston Villa.

Bailey, who joined for £25m from Bayern Leverkusen, has endured a stop-start time in England, with injuries holding him back.

What's the latest news with Bailey?

The Jamaican international has featured in all three of Gerrard's games in charge, starting the victory at Crystal Palace, but his rotten luck with injuries continued following his latest setback against Man City.

Bailey had featured in six Premier League games on the bounce, but the Villa boss revealed that he's set for another spell on the sidelines.

He sustained a thigh problem when chasing back to stop a Manchester City counter-attack and Gerrard confirmed that he'll miss at least a couple of matches.

Bailey, who's been restricted to just three league starts all season, was clearly affected by his latest setback, with journalist Gregg Evans reporting that he left Villa Park covering his face and was even seen holding back the tears.

But Hatfield has been impressed with what he's seen so far from the winger in Gerrard's short reign.

What did Hatfield say about Bailey?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Gerrard didn't sign Leon Bailey and it's one of those where he's going to have to get used to his style of play.

"But we have seen good signs, defensively, he's been good at tracking back and helping out his full-back."

How many games is Bailey likely to miss?

Gerrard said that Bailey's muscle problem "doesn't look great," which is not a good start, although he did say that Villa are waiting for the results of an MRI scan which will determine the severity of the injury.

The grade of the tear could be the difference between Bailey missing a couple of games or being ruled out for the entire festive period, which could see him miss up to six Premier League games.

When speaking about Bailey, Gerrard said that he was "starting to look a real threat in training," which means he'll surely be hoping that the injury ends up being a minor one.

