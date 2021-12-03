Everton latest news: Rafa Benitez 'could soon be in trouble' after Farhad Moshiri message

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has a track record of 'not being particularly patient' with managers, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Moshiri came out to defend Rafa Benitez on talkSPORT following an abysmal performance in the Merseyside derby.

What's the latest news at Everton?

Despite kicking off his Everton tenure with a run of four wins in the Toffees' first six Premier League outings of the season, results have quickly turned sour for the Spaniard.

Everton have picked up just two points in eight games and were completely humbled by their local rivals on Wednesday night as Liverpool completed a 4-1 romping at Goodison Park.

Fans reportedly chanted 'Rafa out', which is unsurprising considering Everton's form over the last six games has been the worst of any Premier League side.

Nonetheless, Everton owner Moshiri told talkSPORT that the club will give Benitez the necessary time and backing to improve results.

In a text to presenter Jim White, he said: "Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad. Managers need time. I have no doubt that we will have a strong second-half to the season."

What has Paul Brown said about Farhad Moshiri?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown suggested Benitez will be in danger of losing his job soon if results don't improve, with Moshiri historically impatient towards his managers.

He told GMS: "He has a track record of sacking managers and not being particularly patient with them when his team starts to slide. So I do think if this carries on for much longer, Benitez is going to be in trouble. It's just a simple fact of the finances at the club really, so I think he needs to turn it around quite quickly."

Who has Farhad Moshiri sacked before?

Moshiri first launched his takeover of the Merseyside club back in February 2016. Since then, five permanent managers have abruptly left Goodison Park.

Despite previously helping Everton to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, Roberto Martinez was sacked at the end of a season in which he'd reached two cup semi-finals.

Ronald Koeman was dismissed just nine games into his second season in charge having ended the previous term in seventh place, Sam Allardyce's stay was cut short to just six months and Marco Silva lost his job after a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool left the Toffees in the relegation zone.

Carlo Ancelotti was never pushed out but opted to return to Real Madrid during the summer.

In short, Moshiri does have a pretty strong track record of pulling the trigger on underperforming managers. Benitez would be wise to turn results around as soon as possible.

