Patrice Evra questioned Manchester United’s decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager following Thursday’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal.

Rangnick will be in charge of United until the end of the season. The 63-year-old will then continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

He was at Old Trafford to watch Man Utd seal all three points in Michael Carrick’s third and final game as interim manager. Carrick, incidentally, announced his decision to leave Old Trafford after the match.

Rangnick takes charge of United with the club sat seventh in the Premier League table, three points outside the top four and 12 points away from leaders Chelsea.

Nicknamed the ‘godfather of gegenpressing’, United’s hierarchy will hope that Rangnick can lay the foundations for a coach with a similar mindset to take the reins next summer.

Evra voices his concerns over Ralf Rangnick

However, Evra is concerned that the appointment of Rangnick could lead to United straying too far away from the style of play that has won them so much silverware over the years.

“United have a DNA, a way to play,” the former French left-back, who played for the Red Devils between 2006-2014, said live on Amazon Prime.

“So now we’re going to be based on Rangnick’s style of play? Where is the history of my club?

“Is this man going to come and say ‘now we’re going to play like that’?

“Manchester United have played for so many years in a [certain] way. So now this guy’s in charge to the United style of play.

“I’m starting to feel really frustrated.

“Who is Rangnick? Has he been a manager? Has he won a lot of trophies?

“I feel like he should be the football director, going to the academy and teaching the kids.

“Even if you put the chef as Manchester United manager, I will be behind him. And I support Rangnick but I’m also like ‘guys, people should respect United’s history’.”

Watch the clip here:

The ‘United DNA’ was a phrase often used by the recently-sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his tenure in charge of the club.

Indeed, many fans became increasingly frustrated whenever it was mentioned and feel that Rangnick is the perfect coach to spearhead the club’s new era.

But Evra, as things stand, is yet to be convinced.

