Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once more the hero for Manchester United during their Premier League win over Arsenal on Thursday night.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Michael Carrick's starting XI after being dropped for the Chelsea game and boy did he send a clear message to Ralf Rangnick in the Old Trafford stands.

The game was finely poised at 1-1 coming into the second-half with Arsenal having scored one of the strangest goals in Premier League history before Bruno Fernandes levelled with a superb finish.

Man Utd at the double vs Arsenal

Enter Ronaldo. It was this point that the Portuguese superstar really moved up a gear and scored his 800th and 801st career goals respectively to flip the game on its head after the break.

A clinical bottom corner finish and ruthless penalty down the middle either side of Martin Odegaard equalising for the visitors saw Ronaldo strike twice to secure a crucial three points for United.

Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

And with Ronaldo's brilliant brace effectively ushering in a new era at the 'Theatre of Dreams' - Rangnick will take over United's next game - there was an electric atmosphere amongst the fans.

In fact, the Old Trafford faithful were loving Ronaldo's masterclass to such an extent that they couldn't resist joining in with his trademark 'SIU' celebration when he smashed home the winner.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

Fan footage of Ronaldo's Arsenal winner

Amazing fan footage shared by Twitter user @fredcaldeira showed the moment that Ronaldo celebrated his penalty against Arsenal with the routine that his fans have come to love.

The Real Madrid legend could be seen leaping and turning in the air with a classic declaration of 'SIU' to finish with a strongman-like pose that showed off his vintage 'Ronaldo 7' to the terraces.

However, what makes the footage extra special is how brilliantly it shows off how other people got involved with Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot even copying the celebration in tandem.

And the sound of tens of thousands of fans belting out 'SIU' as Ronaldo emphatically landed within one of football's most iconic stadiums is certainly cause for goosebumps. Check it out down below:

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is how to prove that you're unmatched.

Ronaldo really is unmatched

What we mean by that is two fold. Besides, for starters, Ronaldo is quite literally unmatched in the modern game with only Lionel Messi coming vaguely close to the 801 goals that he's amassed.

But perhaps more relevant to this particular clip is the fact that Ronaldo is such a household name and general icon that his trademark celebration can get thousands of grown men and women joining in.

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

It's one thing to have a go-to gesture or gimmick when you find the back of the net, but for it to get Old Trafford belting out a chosen word word on your command is something special unto itself.

And when the occasion happens to be a dramatic Premier League winner to move even deeper into record-breaking territory then you can bet that it made for a spine-tinging moment.

News Now - Sport News