Wolves vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head And Everything You Need To Know

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Liverpool in what is an eagerly anticipated Premier League encounter this weekend.

The West Midlands outfit have recently begun a new era under Bruno Lage's management following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo at the end of last season, and find themselves eighth in the standings after 14 matches played.

Wolves are currently the fifth-best performing team in the league during the 2021/22 campaign, according to Fotmob, and are about to face a run of challenging fixtures that sees them face three of the teams in the top four.

Liverpool are one of those sides, who currently sit third and are currently in a scintillating run of form on the back of four-straight wins in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side will need to negotiate this tricky encounter to be taken seriously as potential Premier League champions. With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota firing from all cylinders, the Reds have the momentum they need going into this one.

Wolves, however, are no pushover and are unbeaten in their last three games. As well as this, they haven't lost at home in the league since September, and have only conceded 12 goals all season.

That being said, scroll down to find out everything you need to know about this crunch clash.

Date

Wolves will take on Liverpool at the Molineux on Saturday 4th December at 3 pm GMT, with Chris Kavanagh selected to be the referee.

How to Watch

Sadly, this match will not be available for UK viewers to watch live. You can keep up to date with all the action on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

Team News

Lage admitted during his press conference yesterday that he's concerned about the COVID-19 situation in the Wolves camp, with Marcal being the second player in the space of a week to have tested positive along with Daniel Podence.

Ruben Neves will be available for selection after serving his one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards.

But Willy Boly, Jonny Castro Otto, Pedro Neto and Yerson Mosquera are all still sidelined for Wolves.

The word 'rotation' is likely to spring to Klopp's mind with the German tactician expected to have one eye on their forthcoming Champions League clash at AC Milan on Tuesday.

Joe Gomez is still missing with a calf injury, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are out and tomorrow may come too soon for Naby Keita.

With James Milner suspended against Milan, he's expected to get some minutes here.

Wolves Predicted XI: Sá, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Nouri, Traore, Hwang, Jimenez.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Prediction

While Liverpool have been scoring a lot of goals lately, we predict they may struggle here considering how organised Wolves have been at the back so far this season.

However, with no goals in their last two games and 19th as far as goals scored per match (0.9 goals) are concerned (via Fotmob), it could be a tricky afternoon for their attackers.

It will be a closely-fought contest but Liverpool should edge it.

Prediction: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Odds

Here are the latest odds that various bookmakers are offering to win the game outright:

Wolves: 7/1

Draw: 18/5

Liverpool: 2/5

Head to Head

Here is the head-to-head record between Wolves and Liverpool - as well as the last six meetings:

Wolves wins: 3

Draws: 0

Liverpool wins: 9

15th Mar 2021: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

6th Dec 2020: Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

23rd Jan 2020: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

29th Dec 2019: Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

12th May 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

7th Jan 2019: Wolves 2-1 Liverpool

