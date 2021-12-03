Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports, WWE could be looking to do away with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, which makes sense of some of the brand's recent decisions.

Roderick Strong is set to defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames on Sunday night against Joe Gacy, and this could spell the end for the belt as we know it.

Joe Gacy, who weighs in at 245lbs, is certainly not a cruiserweight, and this could have been done by design.

Dave Meltzer is reporting on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering scrapping the Cruiserweight Championship, potentially scrapping the weight limits:

“Did you see the Joey Gacy segment? It feels like they’re going to change the 205 Live…I’ve heard they want to ditch the Cruiserweight Title. The All-Inclusive Championship, is that the deal?”

Bryan Alvarez corroborated what Meltzer had to say, noting that he's heard that WWE is considering changing 205 Live and Cruiserweight Championship.

They've talked about [scrapping the title]. I know they’ve talked about changing the 205 Live with the Cruiserweight Title thing. I don’t know if they’re going to do it in this situation here. It feels like they are because Gacy is getting all kinds of TV time.”

The Cruiserweight Championship was introduced in 2016 after the Cruiserweight Classic, with TJ Perkins becoming the first champion.

The belt stayed on the main roster on Monday Night Raw and 205 Live for the next three years, before being moved over to NXT and renamed the NXT Cruiserweight title by Triple H.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not WWE is going to completely do away with the title, or just rename it and remove the cruiserweight limits.

