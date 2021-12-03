Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury could’ve wiped the floor with a prime Mike Tyson as 'he's way too big' for the boxing great, believes legendary promoter Bob Arum.

The Gypsy King has regularly toyed with the idea of an exhibition bout with his namesake, but if it were to go ahead, there would only be one winner, according to Arum.

The WBC heavyweight champion’s willingness to test himself against the Baddest Man on the Planet has got many boxing fanatics speculating who would win between the two champions in their primes.

However, veteran promoter Arum thinks any fight between the two would result in a conclusive victory for the Brit.

Arum told talkSPORT: “You know fight fans love to play mythical match-ups… if we ever saw a peak Tyson Fury against a peak Mike Tyson how does that fight go down?

Well, there’s no contest. Tyson Fury would beat him, he’s way too big for him.

"What’s Mike Tyson going to do, jump up and land a punch on Tyson Fury?"

Arum thinks most heavyweight greats of the past would’ve succumb to the 6ft 9 Wythenshawe-native.

He continued: “Heavyweights now are so tall and agile, which they weren’t before, that smaller heavyweights like Mike Tyson wouldn’t be competitive with him."

The 55-year-old also told Ring Magazine: “Against someone of Tyson Fury's size, you've got to be aggressive, move your head and be elusive because if you stand still against a man that size, you're an easy target.

“You need to attack, use angles and stay away from his punching distance.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

"You need to be close, but you can't stay at a distance that allows the bigger fighter to get off.”

The undefeated Fury’s last bout came against Deontay Wilder in October, who he knocked out in the 11th round to defend his WBC crown.

Tyson was last in action himself back in November 2020 in the famous "Lockdown Knockdown" exhibition bout against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

Iron Mike recently revealed to SunSport that he hopes to return to the squared circle in February.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He said: "I am going to have a return fight in February.

"We are pretty sceptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent."

News Now - Sport News