UFC: Khamzat Chimaev calls out Brock Lesnar and other massive names to fight
Khamzat Chimaev is taking the UFC world by storm at the moment, with a remarkable introduction of ten successive wins to his name so far.
Chimaev has catapulted his way up the welterweight rankings since that fantastic first-round submission victory over Li Jingliang last month and now the rising Swede now has a taste for victory – he’s setting his sights on some of the biggest names in the business.
Chimaev took to Twitter and called out three legendary names he’d like to face in the Octagon: Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier.
Lesnar has not fought in the UFC since his bout with Mark Hunt in 2016, where afterwards the American wrestler was charged for an anti-doping policy violation.
This didn’t stop Chimaev calling out the absolute unit that is Lesnar, as he wrote on Twitter: “Let’s fight untll one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar”.
He’s a braver man than I am – that’s for sure.
His next Twitter victim was former UFC two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre, who hasn’t fought since his sensational victory against Michael Bisping in 2017.
"New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think? @GeorgesStPierre,” was how he called out the ex-welterweight and middleweight world champion.
His final verbal assault was directed towards current UFC commentator and former multi-weight champion, Daniel Cormuer. This tweet read: @dc_mma Let’s make a wrestling match brother what you think?"
This was the only bit of bait to entice a reply from the trio of superstars, with Cormier replying: "In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC ! @KChimaev"
Cormier certainly admired the confidence of the young fighter but ultimately aimed to humble the Chechen-born Swede.
Chemiev is certainly one to watch in the fighting world for years to come and has already ruffled quite a few feathers along the way. His next step is surely to try and secure the title of welterweight champion and will probably get a shot if he wins his next UFC fight.
His next fighter is unconfirmed - but in the meantime, I’m sure Chimaev will continue calling out every name under the sun on Twitter.