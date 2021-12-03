Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khamzat Chimaev is taking the UFC world by storm at the moment, with a remarkable introduction of ten successive wins to his name so far.

Chimaev has catapulted his way up the welterweight rankings since that fantastic first-round submission victory over Li Jingliang last month and now the rising Swede now has a taste for victory – he’s setting his sights on some of the biggest names in the business.

Chimaev took to Twitter and called out three legendary names he’d like to face in the Octagon: Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar has not fought in the UFC since his bout with Mark Hunt in 2016, where afterwards the American wrestler was charged for an anti-doping policy violation.

This didn’t stop Chimaev calling out the absolute unit that is Lesnar, as he wrote on Twitter: “Let’s fight untll one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar”.

He’s a braver man than I am – that’s for sure.

His next Twitter victim was former UFC two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre, who hasn’t fought since his sensational victory against Michael Bisping in 2017.

"New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think? @GeorgesStPierre,” was how he called out the ex-welterweight and middleweight world champion.

His final verbal assault was directed towards current UFC commentator and former multi-weight champion, Daniel Cormuer. This tweet read: @dc_mma Let’s make a wrestling match brother what you think?"

This was the only bit of bait to entice a reply from the trio of superstars, with Cormier replying: "In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC ! @KChimaev"

Cormier certainly admired the confidence of the young fighter but ultimately aimed to humble the Chechen-born Swede.

Chemiev is certainly one to watch in the fighting world for years to come and has already ruffled quite a few feathers along the way. His next step is surely to try and secure the title of welterweight champion and will probably get a shot if he wins his next UFC fight.

His next fighter is unconfirmed - but in the meantime, I’m sure Chimaev will continue calling out every name under the sun on Twitter.

