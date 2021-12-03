Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Undertaker shaved his head completely bald before his big match with Triple H at WrestleMania XXVIII and it still doesn't look quite right.

Before his Hell in a Cell match with 'The Game', WWE aired vignettes for The Undertaker where 'The Deadman' appeared to tease drastically changing up his look and cutting his hair.

The Undertaker debuted his new look at WrestleMania XXVIII itself, ditching his signature long locks for a mohawk look that still, even ten years on, doesn't look quite right.

There had been rumours for about a year that The Undertaker had shaved his head, so it wasn't a surprise to everyone at 'Mania, but fans were still caught off guard by how drastic the change was.

The reason for The Undertaker's appearance change was pretty simple, with a report from PWTorch at the time claiming that the decision was actually made by 'The Deadman'.

The WWE legend, according to PWTorch, cut all his hair off because he didn't like having long hair, feeling it was "annoying".

It's being said that the exact reason why The Undertaker has shaven his head bald is simply because he felt that his long hair was annoying and he didn't like always having to mess with it.

The former WWE Champion kept his look for the remainder of 2012 and into 2013, continuing with his shaven head look for his WrestleMania 29 match the following year with CM Punk.

The Undertaker has now resorted to his signature long, black hair since then, a look that WWE fans associate much more with his legendary gimmick.

The Undertaker retired from wrestling at Survivor Series last year, with his last match coming at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in April 2020.

News Now - Sport News