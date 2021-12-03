Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor is looking jacked as he continues his comeback to UFC.

The Irishman has shared more images on social media where he looks to be in the best shape of his life.

McGregor is continuing rehabilitation on his broken leg which put an early end to his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier back in July.

One fan jokingly commented on the post that he is looking like a 'future heavyweight champion.'

Another user pointed out that the 33-year-old looks ‘unrecognisable.’

McGregor could have his eyes set on a career rebirth at 155lbs following two consecutive defeats to bitter rival Poirier, but his coach John Kavanagh has jokingly stated he could return as a middleweight, which no longer looks like a joke...

When asked about his current physique and fitness during a Twitter Q&A, the Notorious told fans: “Right now. 85kg of muscle. No fat.”

This remarkable transformation comes just 11 weeks after the Crumlin-native underwent surgery to repair his tibia.

The former double champ has recorded just one victory since 2016, a convincing first-round knockout against “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone.

Despite his lack of recent wins, McGregor has promised he’ll make the “greatest comeback ever.”

He has now returned to light boxing training and physical re-conditioning as he aims to do just that.

The Irishman has two fights left on his current UFC contract and has demanded an immediate title shot upon his return from injury.

He’s also expressed interest in avenging his previous two losses in a fourth fight against Poirier.

However, he’s more likely to face a lower-ranked contender in his first bout back after recovering from his broken leg.

McGregor’s return to action has already been confirmed for March, where he will take on comedian Al Foran in a wheelchair boxing match for charity.

The bout was originally set to take place in December at Clayton Hotel in Galway, but was pushed back after the UFC icon was sidelined through injury.

