Warzone Pacific Season 1: Developers Raven Share New Look at Airfield location in Caldera

The gaming community are getting excited for the release of Warzone Pacific Season 1 and developers Raven have released a small video which gives players an in-depth look at Point of Interest location Airfield in Caldera.

Call of Duty Vanguard has been a huge success so far, and the release of new map Caldera in Warzone Pacific Season 1 should only mean that the game becomes even more popular over the next couple of weeks.

We were already treated to a promotional video recently, but it did not give us any information or in-depth look into Points of Interest.

With Raven now revealing a lot more about Airfield, players who watch the footage should get a tactical advantage when they jump into the battle royale game.

Battle Royale games are massively popular right now, and Warzone has a lot of competition so this new map needs to be perfect in order to keep the gaming community happy.

Developers Raven give in-depth look at Airfield location coming to Warzone Pacific Season 1

Warzone Pacific and new map Caldera is going live in Call of Duty on Wednesday 8th December 2021 for those with Call of Duty Vanguard and Thursday 9th December 2021 for those without Vanguard.

With the release of Caldera less than seven days away, promotion of the map has increased massively and the developers are giving fans a lot of sneak peeks and previews in order to get them excited for this new content.

This new video of Airfield was great, and you can just see how great this Point of Interest is as it seems to have a bit of everything.

It looks like players will be able to loot and fight on a runway, in a control tower, as well as in the Airport and in hangars.

This new video will definitely get the gaming community excited as Caldera looks like it will meet the expectations of players and could possibly be even better than Verdansk.

With great landscapes, a lot of smooth details, and a fresh feel, Warzone is getting the changes it needs in order to stay popular amongst the gaming community.

