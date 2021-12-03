Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pitch invaders have been commonplace in professional football for decades.

Throughout the course of a season, a significant number of matches will be interrupted for a few minutes by a supporter charging onto the field of play.

Most of the time, it's nothing but annoying for those trying to enjoy the game.

However, there are those rare occasions when a pitch invader provides us with an absolutely classic moment.

We recently revisited arguably the best of the bunch, the time a West Ham fan ran onto the turf at Upton Park and took a better free-kick than Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.

It's incredibly hard to top that, although there's one moment that may at the very least match it for hilarity.

During a League Cup tie between Barnsley and Manchester United back in 2009, two fans ran onto the pitch while a young Ben Foster was lining up to take a goal kick in stoppage-time.

The supporters nicked the ball off the Red Devils goalkeeper, one of them slipping in the process for good measure, and then combined to score a tidy goal on the volley.

It remains an iconic moment to this very day and the sound of the fans inside Oakwell Stadium cheering on the invaders after they beat Foster was just brilliant.

Relive the hilarious incident here...

Video: Pitch invaders run on and score vs Man Utd

Will we ever tire of watching that footage? The answer to that question is absolutely not.

The guy slipping over, Foster's failed attempt to intercept the ball, the audacity to flick the ball up in the air and volley it into the net, the celebration, the stewards not really giving a damn, it was just pure theatre - and we love it.

United won the match against Barnsley 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2008/09 League Cup thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and Michael Owen.

