Lewis Hamilton has fought back against claims that Mercedes are cheating in their thrilling F1 title race with Red Bull.

The Brit has cut Max Verstappen’s 19-point lead to just eight heading into the final two races of the season.

Following Hamilton’s comfortable win in Qatar, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that the 36-year-old will be using the ‘spicy’ engine, that helped him win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, in Saudi Arabia.

However, it has led to questions about the legality of Hamilton’s car, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner considering staging a protest.

After seeking reassurance from his bosses, the seven-time world champion has stressed his team has nothing to hide heading into Jeddah.

He said: "Toto loves putting those things in. I think he's teasing the others around us, and it is interesting the little duel he is having with Christian.

"We all have egos and that's what controls our emotions, and it is egos fighting each other there is defence.

"There is respect, but what is important - I did see someone say something about cheating and that's the worst claim to ever make.

"I called James Allison [chief technical officer] and Mike Elliott [technical director] and said I really want to know about these things.

"They have taken me through details of where we are. We have done all these tests, and this is where it is, but I don't like it when people put that out there.

"It is not tarnishing it, it is just the wrong thing to do."

This season has not only seen Mercedes and Red Bull do battle on the track, but also in the pit lane too.

Verstappen has given Hamilton the toughest of tests as he aims to surpass Michael Schumacher in career championship wins, and he’s vowed his team are taking no illegal steps to do so.

He added: "I don't think we have exploited any loophole. They [Red Bull] did at the start of the year with their wing and then they changed that rule and now it is much stricter.

"Our car is solid but it does not work everywhere. The engine definitely has its faults, but I have got a fresh engine. It is just fresh…it has done one race!

"What was interesting in the last races was after qualifying I was half a second ahead and it was like 'is this the Brazil engine' and I was like nope."

