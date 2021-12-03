Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the eyes of Eric Bischoff, Triple H isn't going to be the man to take over from Vince McMahon when the WWE Chairman eventually steps down.

Many people have assumed that when Vince McMahon either steps down or passes away, Triple H will be the man to take over WWE and take control of the company.

However, former WWE Executive and WCW President Eric Bischoff told Renee Paquette that he doesn't think that's going to happen.

Speaking to Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Eric Bischoff said that he doesn't see Triple H (real name Paul Levesque):

‘What happens when Vince McMahon steps down? Whether he goes out on the job, which is probably the way he would want to go, or just decides he will buy a yacht and go to Barbados. Who will be stepping up into that spot? Is it gonna be Triple H? I highly doubt it. Who will do it?”

Nick Khan has taken on a lot of additional responsibility in his role as WWE President of late, so it seems possible that he could take over the running of WWE from Vince McMahon.

What that means for the wrestling side of WWE remains to be seen, however. It's feasible that the responsibility of booking the shows could be handed to the likes of Triple H and Bruce Prichard.

