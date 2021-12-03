Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

All eyes will be on Der Klassiker this weekend as Borussia Dortmund go up against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

This game is easily one of the biggest matches taking place this weekend across Europe, with the two title challengers going head-to-head in the first of two matches this season.

BVB find themselves second in the standings but have been fairly inconsistent in their last five games, picking up just six points in all competitions and losing to both Ajax and Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Bayern, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the Bundesliga, but only have a single point's advantage over their rivals, with four wins from their five which included a shock defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg at the WWK Arena.

With Robert Lewandowski narrowly missing out on the Ballon d'Or Award this week, the Polish superstar will be keen to prove his critics wrong in what is a monster of a game.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the big game:

Date

Dortmund will take on Bayern at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday 4th December 2021 and will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT.

How to Watch

UK viewers can watch the action unfold in Western Germany on Sky Sports Football (Channel 403 on Sky) (Channel 422 on Virgin) or Sky Go Extra.

Team News

Erling Haaland could not have timed his return to action any better, having featured during his side's 3-1 win against Wolfsburg last time out, and will be in contention to start for Rose's side.

Raphael Guerreiro could also return at left-back for the home side and Thorgan Hazard is still uncertain at this stage.

With Jude Bellingham ruled out with a knee injury, Rose has options with Axel Witsel, Emre Can and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Bayern are expected to field a strong line-up, but Nagelsmann still has some important players missing from his squad.

Marcel Sabitzer, Bouna Sarr and Josip Stanisic are all still sidelined with muscle injuries, and Joshua Kimmich is still out which should mean that Corentin Tolisso comes in for his second game running.

With the Bayern boss believed to be trying out 18-year-old Jamal Musiala in his system, we don't think he will start this game.

Dortmund Predicted XI: Kobel, Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Can, Witsel, Dahoud, Brandt, Haaland, Reus

Bayern Predicted XI: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies, Tolisso, Goretzka, Coman, Müller, Sane, Lewandowski

Prediction

Taking Dortmund's recent form into account, Bayern should get the win here. But with the return of Haaland, BVB will not make it easy and we can see him getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Dortmund 1-2 Bayern

Odds

At the time of writing, here are the latest odds for Dortmund and Bayern to win outright:

Borussia Dortmund: 29/10

Draw: 16/5

Bayern Munich: 4/5

Head to Head

Here is the head-to-head record between the two sides, as well as the last six meetings in all competitions:

Borussia Dortmund wins: 13

Draws: 3

Bayern Munich wins: 22

17th Aug 2021: Dortmund 1-3 Bayern

6th Mar 2021: Bayern 4-2 Dortmund

7th Nov 2020: Dortmund 2-3 Bayern

30th Sep 2020 Bayern 3-2 Dortmund

26th May 2020: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern

9th Nov 2019: Bayern 4-0 Dortmund

