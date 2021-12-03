Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's nothing quite as rogue as a Premier League team on tour in pre-season.

Back in the day when travel was easy, teams in the English top flight would jet off to far flung lands to prepare for the rigours of a league season.

Whether it's the far-east, the United States, Australia or Africa, sides leave no stone unturned as they do their best to travel the world and give some of their global fan base a glimpse of their favourite stars.

However, for Everton, one particular tour perhaps didn't quite go according to plan.

In most cases, it is the visiting Premier League side that steal the show with their plethora of wealthy superstars but, when the Toffees took on Kenyan outfit Kariobangi Sharks, it was the hosts who hogged the limelight.

The friendly clash, played for the auspicious SportPESA cup, went down to penalties after a tight-fought affair.

A youthful Everton side couldn't have seen what was coming their way though, as the Kenyan lads embarked on one of the greatest shows of sh**housery the football world has ever seen.

Slotting a penalty home in any shootout, competitive or not, is always a relieving feeling but for the Sharks, it seems quite a weight was lifted off their shoulders when they drilled their kicks home.

A clip that recently went viral shows two of the celebrations from the local lads and they are simply superb.

Superb.

The full highlights of the shootout show that the clowning extended beyond just those two lads, with the whole quota of takers having a bit of a laugh.

As if that wasn't enough, the lottery of the shootout ended with the Sharks' goalkeeper smashing a penalty of his own into the back of the net to claim the silverware for the Kenyans.

It's probably safe to say that Everton won't be visiting Kenya again anytime soon.

Ultimately, it was inconsequential in the end as it was only a pre-season friendly, but it still makes for incredible viewing.

