Formula 1 takes to the streets of Jeddah for the first time as the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix makes its debut this weekend.

The penultimate round of the 2021 championship, things are set to be intense in Saudi this weekend as we gear up for another crucial battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

What are the big questions this weekend, though? We take a look...

Who will adapt quickest in Saudi?

Perhaps the most important question of all this weekend.

It's a new circuit and with that comes new challenges that the drivers will not have faced before.



It means there's opportunity for those that get to grips with things quickly in Jeddah to make inroads at a crucial time of the season, and up and down the standings everyone will be looking to take this battle on head-on this weekend.

Will Hamilton's engine prove pivotal?

Lewis Hamilton is set to use the engine that powered him to Brazil victory again this weekend and that could prove the difference in Saudi.

It looks a fast, power-centric circuit and, with that said, the extra grunt his near-new Mercedes internal combustion engine can provide him could be key.

How will Red Bull and Max Verstappen deal with it? We'll soon see...

Can Verstappen win the title?

Though it's likely we'll be going to the final race in Abu Dhabi before either championship is decided, Max Verstappen can take his maiden crown this weekend if it all goes his way.

The Dutchman will just look to score as highly as possible and then see what happens with Hamilton in his Mercedes, as he looks to convert an eight-point lead into his first-ever F1 title

What can Fernando Alonso do?

He earned a third place in Qatar last time out and will now be looking to finish the season strongly on the back of that: Just how high can Fernando finish this weekend?

Another podium spot probably isn't likely but he'll have a taste for it after ending a seven year wait at the Losail circuit and we can expect him to be giving it full beans in Saudi this time out.

Can AlphaTauri find some race pace?

After grid penalties, Pierre Gasly was on the front row in Qatar with him having another stellar Saturday performance but, as has been the case in recent weeks, race pace deserted him on Sunday and he tumbled down the order.

He's had a top season and both he and Yuki Tsunoda will be looking to try and finish Sundays on a high in the final two weekends.

