Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ric Flair wants to see his daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, pushed by WWE to the extent of Roman Reigns.

In the eyes of many, Charlotte Flair is pushed as one of WWE's top stars, and has been since her arrival on the main roster in 2015, but that isn't enough for Ric Flair.

The two-time Hall of Famer has explained that he'd like to see his daughter pushed to the extent of Roman Reigns, who is undeniably WWE's top star.

Flair notes that WWE could have two huge crossover stars if they pushed Charlotte to the same level as Roman Reigns, having the following to say on his WOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast:

"I don’t know because I do feel comfortable saying and I think Roman Reigns is the biggest star right now in the company and could be a crossover and do whatever you want to do. I’m going to say this attaches if they gave Charlotte the push they give Roman Reigns which I’m surprised they don’t do because they women play such a factor it’s a huge factor in the success of the promotion that they would have the two biggest crossover stars and that would make a huge difference.”

Charlotte Flair is currently locked in a feud over the SmackDown Women's Championship with fellow former NXT star Toni Storm.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, has his hands full with number one contender Sami Zayn, as well as the returning Brock Lesnar.

You can watch Charlotte Flair & Roman Reigns live tonight on Friday Night SmackDown over here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News