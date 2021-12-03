Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Thursday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed another incredible milestone.

In Manchester United's 3-2 home victory over Arsenal, the 36-year-old netted goals number 800 and 801 of his glittering career.

It boggles the mind that a player in the modern era can reach such an enormous tally of goals, but this isn't an ordinary footballer we're talking about.

Ronaldo is just outrageously good and when he stepped up to take the penalty against Arsenal with the scores level at 2-2, you just knew that Aaron Ramsdale was going to be beaten.

Old Trafford erupted straight after the Portuguese superstar rippled the back of the net for a second time and those on punditry duty for Amazon Prime joined in with the celebrations.

Well, most of them anyway...

Alan Shearer and Patrice Evra both stood to celebrate/applaud the emphatic strike by Ronaldo, but Thierry Henry tried to act like he wasn't bothered at all.

Presenter Simon Thomas captured the Arsenal legend's reaction on camera and you have to applaud Henry's impressive poker face while the rest of Old Trafford was bouncing.

Take a look at the footage here...

Choosing a cup of tea over some Ronaldo magic? Yeah, you can really tell Henry is still a die-hard Arsenal fan.

After the match, the Frenchman explained how new interim manager Ralf Rangnick can get the best out of Ronaldo for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

“We shouldn’t talk about the man, what he can achieve, what he can do, or what he did achieve and what he can still do,” Henry said.

“Now, it’s going to have to be a discussion between Rangnick and him because we all know that’s part of the game he lacks the most and that is part of the game Rangnick likes the most - pressing and counter pressing.

“So, they need to have a discussion on who is going to give up a little bit on what they usually like to do and ego’s going to have to be put on the side at one point for the good of this club.

“It shouldn’t be a Ronaldo thing or a Rangnick thing, they need to find a way to pull this club forward.”

