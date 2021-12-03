Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said that the public want to see Max Verstappen win the world championship this year ahead of Lewis Hamilton, as it would be a change for the sport.

The two title rivals have been battling it out all season and go into the final two Grands Prix of the year separated by just eight points, with the Dutchman leading the way.

Certainly, both men have their loyal followings urging them on as we head into the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend, but Bernie believes that the majority would like to see a changing of the guard at the helm of the sport in the final throes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

"It is difficult to say which one will prevail.

"I think it now depends on a little bit of good or bad luck that either of them bumps into.

"Generally, the public — and this is nothing against Lewis, he has done a first-class job — probably wants to see somebody else be world champion. That is the feeling I get from people.

"Lewis has been a bit luckier until now. Whether that luck will remain or run out we’ll have to see.

"Max as champion would be good for Formula One. Mercedes have been great, but it would be good if someone else came to the fore.

"Max presents himself very, very well to the public. New kid on the block sort of thing, though he has been performing well for a few years but was largely unknown."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News