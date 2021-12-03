Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch is known on WWE for a number of things and holding two championship titles at the same time is one of them.

For many fans, this piece of history must seem like a lifetime ago, as The Man has since taken and returned from a 15-month hiatus.

However, Lynch herself has made a special announcement regarding this achievement and it's quite the milestone to celebrate.

Taking to social media, Big Time Becks revealed she has reached a major moment in her wrestling career.

"I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35," she wrote. "Today marks #Becky500, and that is so very cool.

"Won’t be ending anytime soon either."

Wrestlemania 35 was the night Lynch did something no woman on WWE has ever done before. In a Winner Takes All triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, both Raw and SmackDown belts were laid on the line.

Despite entering the match as the underdog, Lynch snatched both titles and became the first female wrestler to be named champion of both brands simultaneously. Shortly after, she adopted her nickname 'Becky Two Belts'.

Lynch lost the SmackDown title to Flair at the 2019 Money in the Bank but went on to set a new record for the longest reign as Raw women's champion at 373 days. She then took time away from the ring as she and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter Roux into the world.

Lynch relinquished her red brand title to Asuka before going on hiatus, but did not technically lose a match to end her run as champion.

Fast forward to August 2021, The Man made her long-awaited return by gatecrashing Bianca Belair's SmackDown title defence match against Carmella. In just 26 seconds, Lynch defeated The EST of WWE and became the new blue brand champion.

She retained her status twice before swapping her SmackDown belt for Flair's Raw title. The two women took part in an exchange after they both moved to opposite brands during the Draft switch up.

An astonishing 500 days as a WWE champion is a huge achievement for Lynch. While The Man may not have any plans to give up her throne any time soon, there is the matter of a Raw Women's Championship title match next Monday against Liv Morgan.

There has been a lot of build up towards this match, but who will come out of the ring as the champion of the red brand?

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

News Now - Sport News