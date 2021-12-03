Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just like all of us, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is seemingly a pretty big fan of Shayna Baszler.

Shayna Baszler is someone that WWE fans want a lot more for, feeling as if she could be one of WWE's top female performers if she was to be pushed more.

The Rock is seemingly in agreeance, at least about how good Baszler could be, taking to Twitter to share his admiration for the former NXT Champion.

Responding to a post about Baszler on Twitter, The Rock called the former MMA star a "wrestling bad a**", saying that he loves her.

The Rock also shared a personal connection he's got with Baszler, explaining that her trainer also used to wrestle with his Grandfather, High Chief Maivia.

Shayna Baszler was moved over to Friday Night SmackDown in the WWE Draft, getting involved in the ongoing feud between WWE Official Shayna Baszler and Naomi.

The Rock has not appeared on WWE TV since October 2019, and while many fans expected The Rock to be at Survivor Series last month, the Hollywood megastar didn't appear.

You can watch Shayna Baszler every week on Friday Night SmackDown over here in the UK on BT Sport.

