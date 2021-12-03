FIFA 22: Premier League POTM Nominees for November 2021 Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 have revealed the six nominees that have been put forward to win the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) accolade for November 2021.

EA Sports have picked an array of talent across England's top flight to celebrate their successes last month as we rapidly head towards the typically busy festive period.

In honour of this, the Canadian gaming giants put a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) together in their game mode Ultimate Team (FUT), in which players complete a series of squads to obtain the specific player.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah have picked up two of the awards this season to date.

The same is due to happen this time around with more players up for the coveted award that will grant them an upgraded card in FUT.

Scroll down to find out which players have been nominated for December during the 2021/22 season.

FIFA 22 Premier League POTM November 2021

The following players have been nominated to pick up the Player of the Month award for November 2021:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

As you can see, there is an array of talent that are up for this month's award. With all due respect, having Dennis win the award means that the SBC will not be appealing to many players due to his silver status.

The cards that will inevitably be attracting the interest of Ultimate Team players are Alexander-Arnold, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo. Not only due to their high ratings, but the endless amount of links that they have chemistry wise.

That being said, we will have to wait and see who wins the award and what the SBC will look like.

