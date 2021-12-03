Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen has poured cold water on the suggestion that the extra experience of fighting for world championships that Lewis Hamilton has will prove a potentially decisive factor in this year's campaign.

The Formula 1 season in 2021 has been nothing short of fantastic and with two races to go it's still anyone's guess as to who of the two protagonists are going to end the year on top of the tree.

Verstappen, of course, leads the way by eight points ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend, but Hamilton has seen this all before and has seven more championship titles than the Dutchman to prove it.

Challenging for his maiden crown, Verstappen has impressed with the calm and controlled figure he has cut when dealing with questions about the championship and, ahead of the race in Jeddah this weekend, he has again taken that tone, playing down the idea Hamilton has an advantage thanks to his extra years:

"No, I don’t think it makes big difference because otherwise, it would have shown already throughout the season," said the Red Bull driver.

"Of course, as a driver you always keep learning, even when you’re 30, 35, 40.

"You learn through experience and not naturally you become quicker, but maybe you know or understand how to deal with certain situations or prepare yourself better.

“But these things are pretty normal.

“I think it is natural of course that when you are at this stage of your career you are better prepared than when you were in your first or second [fight, like] when Lewis was fighting for his first title.

“I think it is just a natural progression and it is very normal.

“I also feel much better prepared and more experienced than when I just came into Formula 1."

