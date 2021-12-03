Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Six years has past since Conor McGregor won his first title in the UFC, truly announcing himself to the world.

Since then, he has, of course, gone on to create history and collate some much heralded success, but let us look back on THAT moment with Jose Aldo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of the many in attendance to watch McGregor facing off with Aldo, a fight that lasted a mere 13 seconds.

The pair have gone on to develop quite the rivalry. However, at the time, Khabib and McGregor were relatively close with talks of sparring supposedly on the table.

The cameras were, of course, focused on the Irishman as he snatched the belt away from Aldo. Luckily, though, Khabib’s reaction was captured and what a sight it was. Hands straight to his head and the Russian looked to be in a state of shock when seeing the brutal ending.

In 2018, three years later, Khabib and Conor came face-to-face. That bout is heavily trodden ground; Khabib forcing his opponent to submit in Las Vegas and thus retaining his title in the process.

Khabib’s latest fight, after which he retired, was a win over Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje. This was the Russian’s 29th win in his 29th MMA bout, ending his illustrious career with a perfect record.

McGregor, on the other hand, albeit the worldwide superstar name that he is, faced a few defeats over the years. Not only did Khabib best him, but the man from Dublin lost to Nate Diaz once and Dustin Poirier twice.

He got revenge in the second fight against Diaz, but his two fights this calendar year both went the way of Poirier, the latter seeing him break his leg in fact.

Despite the sour taste left in his mouth, McGregor has been very vocal in stressing that he will be back: "By then [April 2022] a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this."

Love him or loathe him, one has to respect and admire the heart shown by McGregor amidst this gruesome ordeal.

