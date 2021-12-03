Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder believes his best boxing days are ahead of him - despite being brutally knocked out for the second time by Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber continues to step up his recovery from surgery after suffering a broken hand against the Gypsy King back in October.

Wilder, 35, hasn't won a fight since 2019, a seventh-round knockout victory over Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas.

But that has apparently only given him extra motivation to come back better than ever and the former WBC heavyweight champion is confident he can take his game to the next level now that his head is in the right place.

When asked Wilder told his fiancée Telli Swift: “I’m feeling great, I’m doing great.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"We didn’t get what we wanted [against Fury], but we still got something out of it. I think we got something even bigger out of it besides just a victory."

Wilder, however, did admit that he was plagued by self-doubt after suffering the second defeat of his career.

But he was quick to clarify that he didn't dwell on it for too long before he came back to his senses.

He continued: “You come up to a certain point, as humans we feel we come up to a dead end or we fail, we think this is it for us. But when you’re travelling along your journey, nothing should be ‘this is it’.

“For me, this is not it, this is just the beginning. The best is yet to come from me. Although I have accomplished a lot of things, more than I could’ve imagined. I do still have goals in the sport, that’s why I still have love for it.

“I’m looking to accomplish the goals that I still have left. I broke my hand, so I’m in a healing process right now. Once this is over, I’ll resume training for sure.

"Boxing is a year-round sport, so you’ve always gotta [sic] be prepared, you’ve always gotta [sic] stay ready. After this, I’m looking to get right back in it.”

1 of 20 The Ultimate Deontay Wilder Quiz: Where was Deontay Wilder born? Birmingham Dauphin Island Tuscaloosa Orange Beach

Wilder is reportedly in talks to settle his differences with Andy Ruiz Jr - who KO'd Anthony Joshua two years ago in New York - at some point later next year.

His trainer Malik Scott recently confirmed reports a return to the ring is indeed on the horizon, telling World Boxing News: "I planned on not talking about boxing with him, but Deontay is such a warrior, such a natural fighter, that he’s already plotting and planning the same way he did after the [second] fight against Fury.

“His whole thing is to get right back, and my whole thing is I’m telling him is not only should you rest, it’s a deserved rest.

After the fight, I kept telling people Deontay’s gonna rest. I don’t want to talk about boxing with him, and I’m not even going to bring boxing up.

"But after the fight, I’d call him like 2-3 in the morning, wake him up and talk to him about new drills I have for him, new stuff we have to work on."

MORE: Fury, Ali, Pacquiao: Bob Arum names his Mt Rushmore of boxing and snubs Floyd Mayweather

MORE: Anthony Joshua will NOT step aside for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk, says Eddie Hearn

Read the latest updates: Boxing news and results

News Now - Sport News