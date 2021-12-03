Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has provided fans with an insight into his insane diet, which consists of him consuming a staggering 8000 calories each day.

Speaking to Delish, The Rock confirmed that usually consumes 6000 calories each day, but this can reach as high as 8000 depending on the movie role that he is training for at that time.

The former WWE Champion also said that he eats a lot of fish, and consumes around 10lbs (4.5kg) of food every single day, with people claiming he eats around 372kg of Cod each year.

“I can confirm it to a certain degree that I was eating many pounds of food per day including a lot of cod, and as a matter of fact, I just recently transitioned my cod meals of the day to salmon.”

The Rock also explained that he eats between five, six and seven meals each day, which sounds absolutely unbelievable for the average human, but looking at Rock, is certainly feasible for him.

Below is a full breakdown of The Rock's diet, which will make you feel full just by reading it:

Breakfast - Cream of rice or oatmeal, with buffalo and some eggs

- Cream of rice or oatmeal, with buffalo and some eggs Second Breakfast - A bowl of rice (or another fast-acting carb) and chicken after his workout

- A bowl of rice (or another fast-acting carb) and chicken after his workout Lunch - Rice with chicken or buffalo, with some greens added

- Rice with chicken or buffalo, with some greens added The Rock then has around two or three meals similar to his lunch, with rice, protein and some greats

Dinner - Before bed, The Rock then has some protein (like casein powder), carbs and greens.

To keep hydrated, The Rock drinks around 11 to 13 litres of water each day, as well as Zoa, his own energy drink brand.

The Rock has not appeared on WWE TV since October 2019, and while many fans expected The Rock to be at Survivor Series last month, the Hollywood megastar didn't appear.

