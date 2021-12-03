Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Undefeated middleweight fighter Claressa Shields has branded unified featherweight world champion, Amanda Serrano as her boxing idol.

Serrano holds the WBO, WBC and IBO featherweight titles and is the only female and Puerto Rican to win world titles in more than four weight classes.

The 33-year-old also holds the Guinness World Record for the most boxing world championships won in different weight classes by a female, having held nine major titles across seven different weight categories.

Despite losing to Sweden’s Frida Wallberg in 2012, Serrano has never been beaten since and currently has 41 wins and one draw from 43 professional fights.

Serrano recently signed for Jake Paul’s promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, with Paul describing Serrano as the “greatest Hispanic athlete of all time.”

The YouTuber turned fighter has also stressed that a mega-fight between Serrano and Ireland’s Katie Taylor is being planned for next year.

Taylor is undefeated in her boxing career so far and is the current undisputed lightweight champion.

Shields has also won every one of her 11 professional contests so far, two of which have come via knockout.

The American is the only boxer in history, male or female to hold all four major world titles in boxing –– WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO –– simultaneously in two weight classes.

Though she is ranked as the best active pound for pound female fighter by ESPN, the 26-year-old revealed her admiration for Serrano on social media.

The Puerto Rican posted a training video on Twitter, showing herself doing glovework. She captioned the post: “If you’re looking or hoping to get lucky & get past me you’re dead mistaken! I’m never slacking or slipping.

“Every time I step in the ring I’m willing to die. I’m different. After doing a hard solid sparring session the intensity never drops..”

Shields responded to Serrano in Spanish, writing “Mi idolo,” which translates as “my idol” before adding “Looking great sis.”

The respect was clearly mutual as Serrano modestly wrote back: “Thank you. I’m hoping to stay a close second behind you lol.”

Shields, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight belts is also looking ahead to a potential super-fight against WBO titleholder, Savannah Marshall.

Marshall beat Shields at amateur level and a much-anticipated rematch has been touted for next year.

