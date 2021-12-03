Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah has emerged into a global superstar.

The Egyptian forward has been tearing it up for Liverpool since signing for the club in 2017.

During his stint at Liverpool, Salah has scored an incredible 144 times in 222 games.

He's in arguably the best form of his life in 2021/22, having hit the back of the net 19 times in 19 games.

The 29-year-old is unquestionably the best player in the Premier League at the moment. There's certainly an argument to be made that he's the very best in the world.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

On the back of his ridiculous form, Pepsi have created a new advert which focuses on his journey from a youngster to the very top of world football.

The video ends with Salah running through the streets of Liverpool while being followed by hundreds of adoring fans. Watch it below...

What an advert that is. Many Salah fans have been raving about the video and you can view some reaction below.

@Helena84164757 said: "That’s the best AD I’ve ever seen for a while."

"This is proper advertising this. Give the person behind this a big pay rise," @JTayF1 wrote.

@shzblch wrote: "Absolutely brilliant, will have it on a loop all day."

Football Terrace DEBATE: Everton know they are weak and INFERIOR to Liverpool!

While @Helennnn7 commented: "That Salah Pepsi ad is so cute it made me cry."

Salah truly is one of football's biggest superstars at the moment.

He's achieved so much in his career and, at 29 years old, he's set to be at the top of the game for many years to come.

When he retires he will go down in history as a footballing legend.

1 of 20 What is Mohamed Salah's nationality? Tunisian Algerian Moroccan Egyptian

News Now - Sport News