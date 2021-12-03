Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's WWE salaries have been revealed, and they make for some rather interesting reading.

Unsurprisingly, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are reportedly the highest-paid WWE Superstars, with Dave Meltzer reporting that the pair both pocket over $5 million annually from their contracts.

Importantly, Meltzer notes that in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Reigns and Lesnar earn "above" $5 million each year, so there's no exact word on how much they're earning:

Regarding contract sizes, the very top people (by this meaning Reigns and Lesnar) are above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deal

It's also worth noting that this is for their downside guarantees, so the $5 million figure will increase with additional bonuses and merchandise percentages.

Meltzer went on to explain that another WWE star, this one unnamed, earns around $4 million as part of their downside guarantee with "a lot of top talent" earning between $3m and $2m

Another person is at around $4 million, but a lot of the top talent is now at $2 million and some at $3 million

Speaking of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Lesnar is slated to return to WWE tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, reigniting his feud with the Universal Champion.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV on the October 22 episode of SmackDown, attacking WWE Official Adam Pearce after his loss to Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel the day before.

You can watch Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar tonight on Friday Night SmackDown live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

