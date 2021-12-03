Rush Royale Promo Codes (December 2021): How to Redeem, New Rewards and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community love the enjoyable base defence game Rush Royale and we have all the information you need to know about the promo codes in the game.

The game, which is available on both iOS and Android mobile devices, has been a big hit, and part of this is due to them releasing promo codes.

Rush Royale reveals these codes on a monthly basis and they allow players the chance to unlock free rewards.

Here is everything you need to know about Rush Royale Promo Codes:

Active Rush Royale Promo Codes (December 2021)

YAKC-WV38-IMFN: Redeem this rush royale code and get Reward Rubber Ducky emote.

YAKD-UF5U-N3AK: Redeem this rush royale code and get free Plague Doctor Emote.

Expired Rush Royale Promo Codes 2021

YAC3-V008-KXTM: Redeem this promo code in rush royale and get 2,500 Gold for Free YA3R-UOU1-CM02:Redeem this promo code in rush royale and get 2,500 Gold for Free

YAHL-28NZ-WDK4: Redeem this promo code in rush royale and get 1,000 Gold for Free, This is a Rush Royale holiday gift

How to Redeem Rush Royale Promo Codes in 2021

For those who want to use these codes, it only takes a few steps to complete and it will only take you a couple of minutes.

Step 1: First you open up the game

Step 2: The you click the three lines in the top right and click on Promo Codes

Step 3: Once you have copied a code, you paste it into the Promo Code option.

Step 4: Then you click “Apply” and then done.

Step 5: Once you have done this, the code should be redeemed and you should be ready to use the free reward.

For those who love the game, you need to make sure you are constantly keeping an eye out for codes to get the most out of the game. They are always free.

This game continues to add a lot of fresh content as well as making sure there are constant updates to avoid bugs, so there is no doubt that it will maintain its success for a very long period of time.

