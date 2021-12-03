Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are playing some of the best football the Anfield faithful have ever seen - and that is a big claim.

However, the Reds have been simply sensational in front of goal this season, with their merry gaggle of goalscorers helping themselves to a staggering 43 goals in just 14 Premier League games this season.

Mohamed Salah has been at the forefront of that dominance, whacking 19 goals in all competitions while also notching up eight assists.

It has been absolutely ruthless stuff from the Reds who look like a team possessed as they hunt silverware after a tricky season last time out.

These are heady days for the fans on the Anfield terraces but those same fans will be quick to remind you that they have earned the right to see one of Liverpool's best ever teams.

That is because, only ten years ago, there was a very different team turning out in the famous old red of Liverpool.

Looking back at it now, the difference in quality at the club is simply incomparable, with only one man left to the tale of those difficult 2011 days.

That man? Jordan Henderson.

The now talismanic skipper made his debut for the club in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the summer of 2011 and it's fair to say the team he lined up alongside was not vintage Liverpool.

So, with Henderson playing some of the best football of his life and Liverpool dominating all-comers, we thought we would have a look at who else was in that dreary reds XI.

Pepe Reina

A cult hero at Liverpool but, by the time 2011 rolled around, his decline in quality was beginning.

Jon Flanagan

Flanagan blazed brightly for but a fleeting moment at Liverpool before disappearing into obscurity following some disciplinary issues.

Jamie Carragher

One of the most solid defenders Liverpool has ever had, Carragher is perhaps one of the few names in this XI worthy of donning the famous Liver bird on a red shirt.

Daniel Agger

Another of Liverpool's favourite sons, it was hardly Agger's fault that the side around him was thoroughly underwhelming.

Jose Enrique

Another good, honest footballer - but that's all he ever was.

There was nothing wrong with Enrique, and he had some superb moments at Anfield, but he was never quite of the quality that Liverpool's expectant fans desire.

Jordan Henderson

Who could have dreamed that the awkward, sideways-pass-merchant that was a young Henderson would grow up to be a colossus of a leader driving Liverpool to the biggest silverware in the game.

Lucas Leiva

Again, another favourite among the regulars on the Kop.

Lucas gave his all for the club and never left anything on the field when he played. He was never going to be a world-beater, but you can't fault his work ethic and professionalism.

Charlie Adam

This is when Liverpool fans might want to start looking away.

Adam's signing proved to be a pretty spectacular flop, with the former Blackpool skipper struggling to make any sort of mark at Anfield.

Stewart Downing

Another rather large disappointment, Downing showed glimpses of what he might be capable of, but in truth, he was never good enough to help move Liverpool forward.

Luis Suarez

Suarez would go on to be an absolutely unstoppable goalscorer in later seasons, but the fact that he was subbed off midway through the second half says everything you need to know about the state of the club at the time.

Andy Carroll

If Liverpool fans could go back in time and change one signing in recent history - this would be it.

The Reds coughed up £35 million for a striker that spent most of his time at the club injured, or lumbering aimlessly about up front like an ungainly horse.

