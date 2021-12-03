Rust January 2022 Update: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The first update of 2022 is on the way for Rust and we have all of the details you will need to get started.

The festive season has been and gone and Facepunch Studios are getting prepared for in-game content following the New Year in their hugely exciting but punishing survival game.

Last month, we got an excavator production buff as well as animal attacks on vehicles taken away and the Compound Bow being unlocked from the Tier 1 Workbench.

With this in mind, gamers are already looking forward to the January update and are intrigued about what they can expect.

While it's still early days, scroll down to find out everything we know so far:

Rust January 2022 Update Release Date

Rust January 2022 update is expected to be released on the first Friday of the month, which would mean it will be launched on 7th January 2022.

This section will be updated if details change on this topic if this information changes or further news is disclosed from now until release.

Rust January 2022 Update Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for January 2022's update will be added here, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety as soon as more information is revealed in the coming weeks ahead! Stick with us and stay tuned for more details!

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click on the links below to view the most recent updates that have arrived in Rust:

Rust fans! What are your thoughts on the January 2022 update? Are you excited about it? Is there anything, in particular, you would like to see from Facepunch Studios? What about the things you don't like? Anything you would like to see removed?

