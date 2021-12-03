Nate Diaz accuses the UFC of 'disrespect' as he explains why he WON'T fight Khamzat Chimaev

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nate Diaz accused the UFC of 'disrespect' as he explained why he has no interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

The Swedish MMA star called out moneymaker Diaz for a fight AGAIN during a spat on social media following his most recent victory over Li Jingliang back at UFC 267 in October.

Speaking after the contest, Chimaev was asked what's next and said: "Hey Diaz, let's go brother, let's go. You gonna [sic] get some smoke, bro. Let's see who is the real gangster."

But Diaz has publicly shut down the idea.

Stockton's most famous son told TMZ: "They're coming at me with [Khamzat], and I'm like, 'Hold on, don't disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.'

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"I'm cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don't even talk my name."

The Diaz brother was recently seen showing his support for his teammate Nick Maximov against opponent Cody Brundage in Las Vegas and reckons 'Borz' should be fighting him instead.

He continued: “Fight the newer guys in the UFC. There’s levels to this, and I don’t even want to hear his name.

“Hey Khamzat, if you in there, don’t be a b----, my boy’s right here, fight him.”

1 of 20 The Ultimate Nate Diaz Quiz: Where was Nate Diaz born? Stockton Boston New York Alabama

“Anybody in the higher level even playing along to this Khamzat s---, you’re a b----, too, taking that s---. You’re a new rookie – deal with new people," he added.

"I'm trying to fight somebody in the UFC, like ASAP, but nobody wants to fight. I've been trying to get somebody for a minute.

"Anybody from the top 10, I've been trying to fight, in any weight division, but they all wanna keep their mouth shut cause they're all scared."

UFC president Dana White has been desperately trying to book the intriguing match-up, but seemingly to no avail.

Speaking to the Jim Rome podcast, White said: "Nobody wants to fight this guy. Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that.

"But when it really comes down to it, nobody's trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don't blame them.

"But at the end of the day when you're a professional fighter - this is what you do - you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has, as a huge opportunity."

MORE: Conor McGregor comeback: Dana White says UFC legend is 'chomping at the bit'

MORE: Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington caught on mics sharing a moment of respect after UFC 268

Read the latest updates: UFC & MMA news and results

News Now - Sport News