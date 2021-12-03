Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar's return plans had to be changed and brought forward, at least if new reports are to be believed.

Brock Lesnar is set to return to WWE tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, but that wasn't the original plan that WWE had for 'The Beast'.

Dave Meltzer writes in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar was originally slated to return on the December 10 show in Los Angeles next week, but plans were brought forward.

The original plan, according to Meltzer, would have seen Lesnar purchase a ticket for the show, given he would have still been suspended by WWE.

Lesnar returns on 12/3 in San Antonio and is also booked on 12/10 for SmackDown in Los Angeles. Originally he was still going to be suspended and would do the deal where he bought a ticket to attend the Los Angeles show,

As of right now, there is no word on why WWE brought forward Lesnar's plans for his return to WWE TV, but some have suggested it's to increase the ratings for this week's show.

Sami Zayn became the number one contender to the Universal title on SmackDown last week, so it remains to be seen how he's going to factor into the plans WWE has for Roman Reigns and Lesnar.

Many have speculated that a match between Lesnar and Reigns is going to be in the works for the Royal Rumble, but others think it could be a WrestleMania 38 match for April 2022.

