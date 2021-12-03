Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Current MMA star Conor McGregor has kindly gifted Irish fighter $11,000 to aid him with his medical condition after he was seriously injured in training which left him unable to walk and require stem-cell treatment.

The fatal incident occurred in July when welterweight fighter Ian Coughlan had a major incident when training.

The 29-year-old Irish fighter spent most of the year in rehabilitation in an effort to walk again. Sadly, however, doctors later informed him that he would never walk again.

One hospital, located in Germany, suggested that they would be able to help with the injury, but it would come at a cost. A hefty cost as well, that most normal people wouldn't be able to afford. It was revealed that he would require $73,000 or $82,779 US dollars for the medical care to be carried out.

Fellow Irishman McGregor found out about this and kindly donated 10,000 euros to his fundraiser so he can get the help he needs.

Current MMA fighter McGregor has intentions to go to one of the fundraisers set up by Coughlan, with the one being held on December 18 likely to be the one he attends.

McGregor has spoken out about the cause, saying: “Let's give this man some help who has suffered a life changing injury when training.”

John and his team SBG are welcoming fans and fighters to an open training session which McGregor hopes to attend, with signed merchandise available on the day too.

Fellow UFC stars such as Johnny Walker and ultimate fighter Brad Katona will also be in attendance.

“We can’t wait for this,” Kavanagh explained. “Everyone gathering to help raise money for Ian Clouhlan.

“Let’s show the world the strength and power of the MMA industry.”

