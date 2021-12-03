Women's Euro 2022: Dates, Stadiums, Groups, Fixtures, Odds, Tickets, And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Women's Euro 2022 international tournament is just on the horizon and we have all of the details you will need to know about this eagerly anticipated event.

Next summer's competition will the 13th edition of the European Championships and will take place in England, with the Lionesses' set to make their ninth Finals appearance.

Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping to avenge their semi-final defeat at the hands of the Netherlands back in 2017, who went on to beat Denmark in the final.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the Women's Euro 2022 tournament.

Dates

This year's Women's Euros will start on Wednesday 6th July 2022 and the final match will be played on Sunday 31st July 2022.

Stadiums

Here are the stadiums that will officially house the Women's Euro 2022 tournament:

Brentford

Capacity: 17,250

Matches:

Group Stage x3

Quarter-Final x1

Brighton

Capacity: 30,000

Matches:

Group Stage x2

Quarter-Final x1

Manchester

Capacity: 7,000

Matches:

Group Stage x3

Milton Keynes

Capacity: 30,000

Matches:

Group Stage x3

Semi-Final x1

Old Trafford

Capacity: 76,000

Matches:

Opening Game x1

Rotherham

Capacity: 12,000

Matches:

Group Stage x3

Quarter-Final x1

Sheffield

Capacity: 30,000

Matches:

Group Stage x3

Semi-Final x1

Wembley

Capacity: 90,000

Matches:

Women's Euro 2020 Final

Wigan

Capacity: 12,000

Matches:

Group Stage x3

Quarter-Final x1

Groups

Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Russia, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Fixtures

Group Stage

Wednesday 6th July 2022

Group A: England v Austria (8 pm BST, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7th July 2022

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (8 pm BST, Southampton)

Friday 8th July 2022

Group B: Spain vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (8 pm BST, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July 2022

Group C: Russia vs Switzerland (7 pm BST, Wigan)

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (8 pm BST, Sheffield)

Sunday 10th July 2022

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (7 pm BST, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Italy (8 pm BST, Rotherham)

Monday 11th July 2022

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (7 pm BST, Southampton)

Group A: England v Norway (8 pm BST, Brighton)

Tuesday 12th July 2022

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (7 pm BST, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Spain (8 pm BST, Brentford)

Wednesday 13th July 2022

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (7 pm BST, Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands v Russia (8 pm BST, Wigan)

Thursday 14th July 2022

Group D: Italy vs Iceland (7 pm BST, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Belgium (8 pm BST, Rotherham)

Friday 15th July 2022

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8 pm BST, Southampton)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (8 pm BST, Brighton)

Saturday 16th July 2022

Group B: Finland vs Germany (8 pm BST, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (8 pm BST, Brentford)

Sunday 17th July 2022

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (8 pm BST, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden vs Russia (8 pm BST, Wigan)

Group D: Iceland vs France (8 pm BST, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (8 pm BST, Manchester)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20th July 2022

QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (8 pm BST, Brighton)

Thursday 21st July 2022

QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (8 pm BST, Brentford)

Friday 22nd July 2022

QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (8 pm BST, Wigan)

Saturday 23rd July 2022

QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (8 pm BST, Rotherham)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July 2022

SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (8 pm BST, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27th July 2022

SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (8 pm BST, Milton Keynes)

Final

Sunday 31st July 2022

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (7 pm BST, Wembley)

Odds

Here are the latest outright odds (as of 3rd December 2021):

Spain: 7/2

England: 4/1

Netherlands: 9/2

France: 5/1

Sweden: 6/1

Germany: 6/1

Norway: 14/1

Italy: 22/1

Denmark: 22/1

Switzerland: 50/1

Austria: 60/1

Belgium: 75/1

Iceland: 75/1

Russia: 100/1

Finland: 225/1

Northern Ireland: 275/1

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased from UEFA's official website and range from general admission to hospitality.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Women's Football News right here at GiveMeSport Women.

News Now - Sport News