Women's Euro 2022: Dates, Stadiums, Groups, Fixtures, Odds, Tickets, And More
The Women's Euro 2022 international tournament is just on the horizon and we have all of the details you will need to know about this eagerly anticipated event.
Next summer's competition will the 13th edition of the European Championships and will take place in England, with the Lionesses' set to make their ninth Finals appearance.
Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping to avenge their semi-final defeat at the hands of the Netherlands back in 2017, who went on to beat Denmark in the final.
Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the Women's Euro 2022 tournament.
Dates
This year's Women's Euros will start on Wednesday 6th July 2022 and the final match will be played on Sunday 31st July 2022.
Stadiums
Here are the stadiums that will officially house the Women's Euro 2022 tournament:
Brentford
Capacity: 17,250
Matches:
- Group Stage x3
- Quarter-Final x1
Brighton
Capacity: 30,000
Matches:
- Group Stage x2
- Quarter-Final x1
Manchester
Capacity: 7,000
Matches:
- Group Stage x3
Milton Keynes
Capacity: 30,000
Matches:
- Group Stage x3
- Semi-Final x1
Old Trafford
Capacity: 76,000
Matches:
- Opening Game x1
Rotherham
Capacity: 12,000
Matches:
- Group Stage x3
- Quarter-Final x1
Sheffield
Capacity: 30,000
Matches:
- Group Stage x3
- Semi-Final x1
Wembley
Capacity: 90,000
Matches:
- Women's Euro 2020 Final
Wigan
Capacity: 12,000
Matches:
- Group Stage x3
- Quarter-Final x1
Groups
Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Russia, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Fixtures
Group Stage
Wednesday 6th July 2022
Group A: England v Austria (8 pm BST, Old Trafford)
Thursday 7th July 2022
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (8 pm BST, Southampton)
Friday 8th July 2022
Group B: Spain vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Denmark (8 pm BST, Brentford)
Saturday 9 July 2022
Group C: Russia vs Switzerland (7 pm BST, Wigan)
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (8 pm BST, Sheffield)
Sunday 10th July 2022
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (7 pm BST, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Italy (8 pm BST, Rotherham)
Monday 11th July 2022
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (7 pm BST, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (8 pm BST, Brighton)
Tuesday 12th July 2022
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (7 pm BST, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (8 pm BST, Brentford)
Wednesday 13th July 2022
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (7 pm BST, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Russia (8 pm BST, Wigan)
Thursday 14th July 2022
Group D: Italy vs Iceland (7 pm BST, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Belgium (8 pm BST, Rotherham)
Friday 15th July 2022
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8 pm BST, Southampton)
Group A: Austria vs Norway (8 pm BST, Brighton)
Saturday 16th July 2022
Group B: Finland vs Germany (8 pm BST, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark vs Spain (8 pm BST, Brentford)
Sunday 17th July 2022
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (8 pm BST, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden vs Russia (8 pm BST, Wigan)
Group D: Iceland vs France (8 pm BST, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy vs Belgium (8 pm BST, Manchester)
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 20th July 2022
QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (8 pm BST, Brighton)
Thursday 21st July 2022
QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (8 pm BST, Brentford)
Friday 22nd July 2022
QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (8 pm BST, Wigan)
Saturday 23rd July 2022
QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (8 pm BST, Rotherham)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 26th July 2022
SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (8 pm BST, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27th July 2022
SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (8 pm BST, Milton Keynes)
Final
Sunday 31st July 2022
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (7 pm BST, Wembley)
Odds
Here are the latest outright odds (as of 3rd December 2021):
Spain: 7/2
England: 4/1
Netherlands: 9/2
France: 5/1
Sweden: 6/1
Germany: 6/1
Norway: 14/1
Italy: 22/1
Denmark: 22/1
Switzerland: 50/1
Austria: 60/1
Belgium: 75/1
Iceland: 75/1
Russia: 100/1
Finland: 225/1
Northern Ireland: 275/1
Tickets
Tickets can be purchased from UEFA's official website and range from general admission to hospitality.
