Memphis Depay rebuilt his club career during his four years at Olympique Lyonnais.

The Dutchman joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2017 after a rather sub-par spell at Manchester United.

Depay just never adapted to the harsh demands of English football following a high-profile move from PSV Eindhoven, but he took to the French top-tier like a duck to water.

In 178 games across all competitions for Lyon, the 27-year-old scored 76 goals and assisted a further 55.

Depay was also named in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 Team of the Year, the same season in which he scored one of the best penalties in recent memory.

Last December in a 4-1 victory away at Nice, the Barcelona man produced the most delicious Panenka imaginable from 12 yards out.

The delicate chipped effort from Depay was so good and accurate that it still beat Walter Benitez, despite the fact the goalkeeper wasn't even fooled into diving to try and save it.

Take a look at one of the best Panenka penalties ever here...

Video: Depay's outrageous Panenka vs Nice in 2020

Wow.

We've seen a lot of Panenkas in our time, but it's hard to think of many that can lay claim to being superior to that.

Well played, Memphis.

The penalty reminds us a bit of Zinedine Zidane's famous effort in the 2006 World Cup final versus Gianluigi Buffon and Italy.

His nonchalant chip just about went over the line after coming off the underside of the crossbar to put France 1-0 up in the first half.

Video: Zidane's famous Panenka that's similar to Depay's

We will never, ever tire of seeing that footage and given the fact that Zidane's inch-perfect Panenka came on the biggest sporting stage of all, it is probably fair to say that it's better than Depay's versus Nice.

It's still close, though...

