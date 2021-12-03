Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane played with so many world-class players during his 12-year spell at Manchester United from 1993-2005.

Picking a best XI of players he played with is an extremely tough task.

He had a go at doing just that on a documentary with Patrick Vieira in 2013, titled: "Keane and Vieira: Best of Enemies".

Keane was his usual brutal self as he made a number of controversial choices.

View his XI below... (from 12:02)

GK: Peter Schmeichel

RB: Paul Parker

CB: Jaap Stam

CB: Gary Pallister

LB: Denis Irwin

RM: David Beckham

CM: Roy Keane

CM: Paul Ince

LM: Cristiano Ronaldo

ST: Eric Cantona

ST: Ruud van Nistelrooy

Neville is considered by many to be the best right-back in Premier League history but Keane left him out for Parker.

Keane did at least say that Neville would have made the bench.

Vieira was particularly surprised upon hearing that Paul Scholes did not make the XI.

When asked which player he would have included, the Frenchman said: "Scholes [should have been included], no doubt about it. I think Scholes was, for me, the best English player and one of the best United players that I played against. He can do everything."

Explaining his decisions, Keane said: "Having a great career doesn't mean you are a great player - there's a big difference. I'm not saying Giggsy wasn't (great), but do I leave out Ronaldo, one of the world's great players? Do I leave Becks out?"

"You don't win titles by having choirboys in your dressing room."

Scholes was asked about Keane's XI a few years later but he did not have any hard feelings at all.

Scholes said, per the Mirror: "When people name teams, it's a matter of opinion. Me and [David] Maysy could sit here all day and pick 10 different teams, the amount of brilliant players that played here, so I wasn't bothered by it. I'm still not bothered by it."

