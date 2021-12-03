Commonwealth Games 2022: Dates, Venue, Sports, Countries, Mascot, How To Watch And More
The 2022 Commonwealth Games are on the horizon and we have all of the details that you need regarding this seismic athletics event.
England will host the multi-sport event for the third time in history after previously housing it in 1934 in London and 2002 in Manchester.
Pride is always on the line during the Commonwealth Games with athletes all over the world looking to win that elusive Gold Medal for their respective countries.
While it is still early days, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Dates
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place between Thursday 28th July 2022 and go on until Monday 8th August 2022.
Venues
Here are the venues that will be hosting the Commonwealth Games 2022:
Alexander Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Arena Birmingham
Capacity: 15,800
Cannock Chase Forest
Coventry Stadium and Arena
Capacity: 32,609
Edgbaston Stadium
Capacity: 25,000
Lee Valley Velopark
Capacity: 6,750
NEC
Capacity: 15,685
Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Capacity: 1,000
Smithfield
St Nicholas Park
Sutton Park
University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre
Victoria Park
West Park
Sports
Here is the full list of 20 sports being played at the Commonwealth Games 2022:
- Aquatics including Diving and Swimming
- Athletics
- Badminton
- 3x3 basketball
- Beach volleyball
- Boxing
- Cricket
- Cycling including Mountain biking (Road and Track)
- Gymnastics including Artistic and Rhythmic
- Judo
- Field hockey
- Lawn bowls
Countries
There are a total of 72 countries taking part at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and they are as follows:
- Anguilla
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Botswana
- The British Virgin Islands
- Brunei Darussalam
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Cook Islands
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- England
- Eswatini
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Guernsey
- Guyana
- India
- Isle of Man
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Niue
- Norfolk Island
- Northern Ireland
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Scotland
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- St. Helena
- St. Kitts & Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent & The Grenadines
- Tanzania
- The Gambia
- Tonga
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Turks & Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Wales
- Zambia
Mascot
Perry has been selected to be the Mascot at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and has been coupled with augmented reality (AR) in what will be the first of its kind.
How To Watch
No television details have been revealed at the time of writing.
Any detailing regarding TV listings will be posted here in due course.
