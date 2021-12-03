Commonwealth Games 2022: Dates, Venue, Sports, Countries, Mascot, How To Watch And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are on the horizon and we have all of the details that you need regarding this seismic athletics event.

England will host the multi-sport event for the third time in history after previously housing it in 1934 in London and 2002 in Manchester.

Pride is always on the line during the Commonwealth Games with athletes all over the world looking to win that elusive Gold Medal for their respective countries.

While it is still early days, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Dates

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place between Thursday 28th July 2022 and go on until Monday 8th August 2022.

Venues

Here are the venues that will be hosting the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Alexander Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Arena Birmingham

Capacity: 15,800

Cannock Chase Forest

Coventry Stadium and Arena

Capacity: 32,609

Edgbaston Stadium

Capacity: 25,000

Lee Valley Velopark

Capacity: 6,750

NEC

Capacity: 15,685

Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Capacity: 1,000

Smithfield

St Nicholas Park

Sutton Park

University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre

Victoria Park

West Park

Sports

Here is the full list of 20 sports being played at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Aquatics including Diving and Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

3x3 basketball

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling including Mountain biking (Road and Track)

Gymnastics including Artistic and Rhythmic

Judo

Field hockey

Lawn bowls

Countries

There are a total of 72 countries taking part at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and they are as follows:

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Botswana

The British Virgin Islands

Brunei Darussalam

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

England

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Ghana

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guernsey

Guyana

India

Isle of Man

Jamaica

Jersey

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Ireland

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Scotland

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

St. Helena

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Tanzania

The Gambia

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Wales

Zambia

Mascot

Perry has been selected to be the Mascot at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and has been coupled with augmented reality (AR) in what will be the first of its kind.

How To Watch

No television details have been revealed at the time of writing.

Any detailing regarding TV listings will be posted here in due course.

