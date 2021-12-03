Commonwealth Games 2022: Dates, Venue, Sports, Countries, Mascot, How To Watch And More

Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place from 28th July 2022 until 8th August 2022.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are on the horizon and we have all of the details that you need regarding this seismic athletics event.

England will host the multi-sport event for the third time in history after previously housing it in 1934 in London and 2002 in Manchester.

Pride is always on the line during the Commonwealth Games with athletes all over the world looking to win that elusive Gold Medal for their respective countries.

While it is still early days, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Dates

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place between Thursday 28th July 2022 and go on until Monday 8th August 2022.

Venues

Here are the venues that will be hosting the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Alexander Stadium

Alexander Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Arena Birmingham

Arena Birmingham

Capacity: 15,800

Cannock Chase Forest

Cannock Chase Forest

Coventry Stadium and Arena

Coventry Stadium and Arena

Capacity: 32,609

Edgbaston Stadium

Edgbaston Stadium

Capacity: 25,000

Lee Valley Velopark

Lee Valley Velopark

Capacity: 6,750

NEC

NEC Birmingham

Capacity: 15,685

Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Capacity: 1,000

Smithfield

Smithfield

St Nicholas Park

St Nicholas Park

Sutton Park

Sutton Park

University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre

University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre

Victoria Park

Victoria Park

West Park

West Park

Sports

Here is the full list of 20 sports being played at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

  • Aquatics including Diving and Swimming
  • Athletics
  • Badminton
  • 3x3 basketball
  • Beach volleyball
  • Boxing
  • Cricket
  • Cycling including Mountain biking (Road and Track)
  • Gymnastics including Artistic and Rhythmic
  • Judo
  • Field hockey
  • Lawn bowls

Countries

There are a total of 72 countries taking part at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and they are as follows:

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua & Barbuda
  • Australia
  • Bahamas
  • Bangladesh
  • Barbados
  • Belize
  • Bermuda
  • Botswana
  • The British Virgin Islands
  • Brunei Darussalam
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Cayman Islands
  • Cook Islands
  • Cyprus
  • Dominica
  • England
  • Eswatini
  • Falkland Islands
  • Fiji
  • Ghana
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada
  • Guernsey
  • Guyana
  • India
  • Isle of Man
  • Jamaica
  • Jersey
  • Kenya
  • Kiribati
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Malta
  • Mauritius
  • Montserrat
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nauru
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Niue
  • Norfolk Island
  • Northern Ireland
  • Pakistan
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Rwanda
  • Samoa
  • Scotland
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Solomon Islands
  • South Africa
  • Sri Lanka
  • St. Helena
  • St. Kitts & Nevis
  • St. Lucia
  • St. Vincent & The Grenadines
  • Tanzania
  • The Gambia
  • Tonga
  • Trinidad & Tobago
  • Turks & Caicos Islands
  • Tuvalu
  • Uganda
  • Vanuatu
  • Wales
  • Zambia

Mascot

Perry the Mascot

Perry has been selected to be the Mascot at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and has been coupled with augmented reality (AR) in what will be the first of its kind.

How To Watch

No television details have been revealed at the time of writing.

Any detailing regarding TV listings will be posted here in due course.

