West Brom latest news: Valerien Ismael facing 'decision' over in-demand teenager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks the fact West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary hasn't even been on the bench this season shows how far away he is from getting a first-team chance.

The 17-year-old has been enjoying a fine season for the Baggies' younger sides but is still waiting for his first senior involvement.

How has Cleary been performing this season?

Having scored eight goals for the Under-18s last term, Cleary has gone up a level this season and despite not turning 18 until April, has already been promoted to playing with the Under-23s.

Cleary has scored 13 times in as many matches, which includes a remarkable six braces, with Chelsea and Tottenham just two of his victims.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Despite his brilliant form in the academy, Cleary has continuously been overlooked by Ismael despite the first-team struggling in front of goal themselves.

The Baggies travel to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon eight points behind the top-two and have scored just three goals in their previous six Championship games.

Even Matt Phillips, who's predominantly a winger, has been given chances up front this season ahead of the youngster, and Hatfield believes that the fact he hasn't been included in a first-team squad shows exactly how far away he is from coming into the reckoning.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "At the end of the day, it's a decision for Ismael and his coaching staff. He's not even been on the bench for a game, which shows how close he is in their thinking."

Cristiano Ronaldo SINKS Arsenal as Man United win 3-2! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Has anyone been linked with Cleary?

With goals aplenty for the youngster this season, Cleary has gained interest from elsewhere.

Premier League sides Newcastle, who are now the richest club in the world, and Crystal Palace are both keen on signing him, whilst the teenager is also attracting attention from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who recently watched him in an Under-23s game in which he scored twice.

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

Cleary is yet to sign a professional contract at the Hawthorns, but with some top clubs on his radar, West Brom might need to think carefully about their next move or they could risk losing him in the coming months.

News Now - Sport News