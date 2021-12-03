Newcastle transfer news: "Worrying for Toon Army" amid major DOF update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has expressed concerns over news that Newcastle United may not have a Director of Football in place for the January transfer window.

The Magpies have been tipped to spend big in January following the PIF-lead takeover, but it appears they could end up flying blind in the transfer market.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle's Director of Football search?

It was reported in mid-November that Newcastle were on the verge of finalising a deal to make Michael Emenalo their new Director of Football, having previously overseen a similar role to much success at Chelsea.

However, it appears such claims were a little premature. David Ornstein reported in The Athletic earlier this week that Newcastle's rigorous recruitment process could see them fail to appoint anybody until after the January transfer window.

The insinuation is that the Magpies want to get the right man for the job, however the level of cautiousness sharply contradicts Newcastle's league position and the fact the next transfer window is now under a month away.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Newcastle's Director of Football search?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke highlighted the Director of Football situation as a potential worry for Newcastle supporters.

The journalist told GMS: "If you're not getting a director of football in to try and do your transfer business, especially with how key January is to Newcastle, it could be a bit worrying for the Toon Army - not to have an expert in there to try and guide them through such a difficult window as January normally is. It's a difficult situation."

How important is a Director of Football for Premier League clubs?

Having a Director of Football specifically isn't essential, although most top clubs these days have at least one key figure who guides the recruitment process outside of the first-team manager.

But in the case of Newcastle, the position seems paramount. The club's new owners have no prior experience of football recruitment, and they've just hired a manager whose track record in the transfer market is questionable at best.

At the same time, several Premier League clubs are planning on refusing to sell to Newcastle in January, while news of them being able to spend up to £200m without breaching FFP is bound to inflate the price-tag of any alleged Magpies target.

And this all comes on the backdrop of Newcastle desperately fighting for their Premier League survival, having gone into the weekend rock-bottom of the top flight.

In short, the coming transfer window looks thwart with booby-traps for the Magpies, and yet they'll need to get their recruitment spot on to bring in the right quality and personalities to escape the drop.

Expecting a coalition of the manager, the owners and head of recruitment Steve Nickson to pull that off seems naïve. Newcastle need to bring in a true transfer expert who can guide them through January.

