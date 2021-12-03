Tottenham transfer news: Conte must make crucial January decision over £53m duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that one of Davinson Sanchez or Joe Rodon could be sold by Tottenham in January.

Spurs have improved defensively since the arrival of Antonio Conte, but Bridge thinks that one of the two, who cost Tottenham £42m and £11m respectively, will be moved on.

What's the latest news with Sanchez and Rodon?

We might only be just over a month into the Conte era, but it's already clear to see who he likes and who he doesn't.

And whilst several Tottenham fans have been calling for Rodon, who's yet to play a single minute in the Premier League under the Italian, Conte doesn't see things that way.

Instead, he's preferred a back-three of Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies in his opening league games.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

According to WhoScored, the Colombian has been Spurs' best centre-back this season with a rating of 6.78, but he was on the transfer list this summer and looked certain to leave.

Meanwhile, Rodon's frustrations have led to him asking for a loan in January, with the Welshman still waiting for his first Premier League start of the season.

With Conte likely to be a busy man in January, Bridge thinks that one of the two will be sold.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Rodon and Sanchez?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "At the end of the day, Spurs need to get money in, so you would think that Sanchez or Rodon will go. Tanganga can play on the right and he's homegrown, so you'd imagine that he doesn't go anywhere."

Cristiano Ronaldo SINKS Arsenal as Man United win 3-2! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Could Romero's injury change anything?

With the Argentine set to be sidelined until February, it could scupper some of Conte's January plans.

Tottenham now have five fit centre-backs, so unless they can bring one in, it would be a risk to cash in on Sanchez or Rodon now.

Rodon doesn't appear part of Conte's plans, but Spurs are still fighting on four fronts, which should open up some opportunities for the Welshman to eventually get some minutes in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, selling one would mean that Tottenham are just one injury away from a disaster and potentially having to play someone out of position.

So the futures of these two appears to rest on whether Conte can attract direct replacements in the upcoming window.

News Now - Sport News