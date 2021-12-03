Man United latest news: £35m Solskjaer outcast 'chomping at the bit to impress' Rangnick

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Donny van de Beek will be "chomping at the bit" to impress new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult time since his £35m move from Ajax last summer, but O'Rourke thinks that he'll be pushing hard to make his mark under the German.

What's the latest news with van de Beek?

Compared to his time generally at Old Trafford, the 24-year-old has been featuring on a regular basis of late.

Van de Beek has played in each of United's last four Premier League games, although he's racked up just 57 minutes across those substitute appearances and is still waiting for his first league start this season.

Furthermore, the Netherlands international has made just two starts all campaign, one of which came under Michael Carrick, following months of being overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But with Solskjaer's United tenure now a thing of the past, and the experienced Rangnick set to occupy the home dugout at Old Trafford, the midfielder will be hoping to finally kick-start his United career.

Rangnick's first game in charge is against Crystal Palace, who one of van de Beek's two Premier League goals came against, and O'Rourke thinks that he'll be extra eager to make an impression on the new manager.

What did O'Rourke say about van de Beek?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It couldn't get any worse for van de Beek under Solskjaer. He was a forgotten man at Old Trafford, so he'll be chomping at the bit to impress the German."

Could van de Beek start against Crystal Palace?

Having played under 300 minutes this season, Rangnick hasn't really been given the opportunity to see what van de Beek's all about, which makes a starting place difficult to see on Sunday.

United fans will surely want to see some more attacking football and therefore eventually move away from the Scott McTominay and Fred midfield partnership.

Introducing van de Beek from the start would be a positive first move by Rangnick, but against a dangerous Palace outfit, he'd be forgiven for going with a more cautious approach in his opening game. Only six Premier League sides have scored more goals this season than the Eagles, who'd be higher in the table were if not for a knack of conceding in stoppage time.

But with games coming thick and fast, not least a Champions League clash with Young Boys next week, van de Beek might not have to wait too long before he sees his name in the starting line-up.

