Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fulham and Bournemouth slugged it out at the top of the Championship table on Friday night.

With both clubs looking to make a return to the Premier League with promotion this season, their clash at Craven Cottage was always going to provide plenty of drama and needle.

In the end, the spoils were shared at 1-1 with Tosin Adarabioyo's first goal for the Cottagers ensuring that Scott Parker didn't nab three points on his return to London's oldest professional club.

Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

However, there was plenty of entertainment before Fulham recouped a point in the dying minutes with Bournemouth appearing to go viral at every twist and turn.

Firstly, Steve Cook went viral for an incredible string of defending when he essentially turned into a hands-free goalkeeper with two astonishing blocks to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho.

And the Cherries similarly caught the eye on social media for the manner in which they took the lead because Dominic Solanke's opening goal transpired as soon as the second-half kicked off.

Arsenal fans clash after losing to Man Utd! (Football Terrace)

Solanke's rapid-fire goal

Well, ok, not literally, but with the BBC clocking the goal at just six seconds after the restart, it's fair to say that the former Premier League side produced a stunning attacking move.

With Solanke making a dash towards Fulham's back-line almost as soon as the whistle went to get the game back underway, Philip Billing found the former Liverpool striker with a glorious long ball.

And by the time that Fulham had even registered what was going on, Solanke had lashed the ball past Marek Rodák to move his Championship tally for the season to an impressive 16 strikes.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

One of the greatest kick-off routines

However, the ex-England international can rest assured that his finish at Fulham will go down as one of the most memorable because it was simply one of the best kick-off routines we've ever seen.

So, what are you waiting for? Be sure to check out the moment that Bournemouth blew away the Championship leaders just six seconds from kick-off down below:

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is how to work a kick-off.

Faster than Shane Long vs Watford?

It really is remarkable to see just how a couple of crisp and crackling passes around the centre circle perfectly paved the way for unlocking a run from Solanke that clearly caught Fulham off guard.

Besides, when you consider that the fastest Premier League goal of all time clocks in at 7.69 seconds, it's worth bearing in mind that this could easily have broken that record in a different world.

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

Sadly for Bournemouth in that respect, they haven't quite regained their top-flight status just yet and the fact that it transpired at the start of the second-half means that the record books are safe.

But that doesn't make it any less thrilling to watch...

News Now - Sport News