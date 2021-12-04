West Ham vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge London derby gets underway in the Premier League as West Ham United face Chelsea and we have all the latest information you need to know ahead of kick off.

The Hammers have significantly improved under David Moyes over the last couple of years, and are now looking to consistently battle for top-six place.

Chelsea have also improved massively under Thomas Tuchel, and winning the Champions League last season shows how far he can take the Blues.

With both sides battling at or near the top, we expect this derby to be one of the best in recent years, and football fans cannot wait to enjoy the spectacle.

Here is all you need to know about West Ham vs Chelsea:

Date

West Ham take on Chelsea on Saturday 4th December 2021 at the London Stadium. The match will start at 12.30pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between West Ham and Chelsea will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 11.30am for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Prediction

The Hammers have not been at their best the last couple of weeks, while Chelsea are continuing to sit in first place; however, when it is a derby, a lot of form goes out the window.

It will be a very tough game, and we see the Blues only just coming out on top.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

Odds

Chelsea are favourites for the game, but the odds are very tight.

West Ham to win: 19/5

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea to win 3/4

Team News

Chelsea are still without long term absentees Ben Chillwell, Matteo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante, whilst Trevoh Chalobah has picked up an injury. Reece James faces a late fitness test.

Meanwhile, West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has a knee injury, but Aaron Cresswell could return from his short injury.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Head to Head

In the 50 games the two sides have faced each other, there have been nine draws, while the Hammers have won 14 and Chelsea have won 27.

Last five Premier League meetings:

8th April 2019: Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United

30th November 2019: Chelsea 0-1 West Ham United

1st July 2020: West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

21st December 2020: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham United

24th April 2021: West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea

